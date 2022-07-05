Railway Pension Investments Ltd Lowers Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,882,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 5,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.10, for a total value of $3,687,705.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,186,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,741 shares of company stock worth $6,981,052. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

REGN traded down $5.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $589.60. 4,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,994. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $627.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $640.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

