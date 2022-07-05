Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 29,050 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,050 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.26% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $45,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,483,000 after buying an additional 297,272 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 893,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,602,000 after purchasing an additional 225,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,980,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 754,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG traded down $14.64 on Tuesday, reaching $261.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,693. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.86 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 88.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.64 and a 200-day moving average of $274.73.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.70 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Cowen raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total value of $3,015,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,277,888.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,261 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,276. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

