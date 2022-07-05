Railway Pension Investments Ltd Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 152,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,632,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.19% of Align Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $524.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.41. 7,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,094. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.55. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.86 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.