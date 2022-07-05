Rainwater Charitable Foundation Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rainwater Charitable Foundation cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 85.3% of Rainwater Charitable Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rainwater Charitable Foundation’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $128,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares in the last quarter. Hernani LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $229,742,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 944,931 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $190.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

