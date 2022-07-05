Rally (RLY) Price Tops $0.0361 on Exchanges

Rally (RLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last seven days, Rally has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $103.32 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can currently be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.61 or 0.01033488 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00112772 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00092445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00016488 BTC.

About Rally

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,860,254,166 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

