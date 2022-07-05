Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Down 6.5%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.88 and last traded at $11.98. 1,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,101,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on METC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $517.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.49). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 120,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $1,745,336.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,960,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,929,483. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $5,314,836.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,276,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,284,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,822,205 shares of company stock worth $27,098,826 in the last three months. Insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 807,921 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth $7,966,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 415,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 53,471 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth $5,862,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 16.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

