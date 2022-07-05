Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.27

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.27 and last traded at $23.57, with a volume of 15302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Randstad from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Randstad from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28.

Randstad ( OTCMKTS:RANJY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Randstad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

