Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $10.63

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.63, but opened at $11.17. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 430 shares traded.

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.71. Equities research analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $6,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 43,076 shares during the period. Lasry Marc acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. 2.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.