Raymond James Cuts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $72.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $115.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.42.

MU stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.42. Micron Technology has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

