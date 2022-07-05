Raymond James Increases Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$12.00

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 49.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday.

BNE traded down C$1.20 on Tuesday, hitting C$8.01. 392,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,571. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$285.54 million and a PE ratio of 1.38. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.18 and a 12-month high of C$13.75.

Bonterra Energy ( TSE:BNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$91.54 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy will post 1.7700002 EPS for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

