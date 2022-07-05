Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stake Lessened by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lowered its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.70. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on O shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

