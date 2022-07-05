Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Trading Up 4.8%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.89 and last traded at $31.89. 1,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 393,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 72,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 67,508 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $4,114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

