Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.43.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $595.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $627.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $640.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The stock has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,905,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 5,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.10, for a total value of $3,687,705.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $12,186,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,741 shares of company stock valued at $6,981,052. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

