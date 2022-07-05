Regents of The University of California Lowers Holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Regents of The University of California reduced its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,254 shares during the period. Sana Biotechnology accounts for about 0.2% of Regents of The University of California’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Regents of The University of California’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 482,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 62,839 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 34,390 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 133,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 794,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANA stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $7.23. 24,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,333. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

