Renaissance Oil (CVE:ROE) Trading Up 3%

Renaissance Oil Corp. (CVE:ROE – Get Rating) was up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 1,991,062 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,292,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$190.57 million and a P/E ratio of -6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
About Renaissance Oil (CVE:ROE)
Featured Articles
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.