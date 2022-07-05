Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 5th (AANNF, ADS, AEXAY, ALV, AMDUF, ANFGF, ARSSF, ASBFY, ATOGF, AZN)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 5th:

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from €4.50 ($4.69) to €4.10 ($4.27). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €205.00 ($213.54) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)

had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €26.00 ($27.08) to €15.00 ($15.63). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €264.00 ($275.00) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €255.00 ($265.63) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €89.00 ($92.71) to €65.00 ($67.71). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($18.77) to GBX 1,480 ($17.92).

Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 73 ($0.88).

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,900 ($23.01) to GBX 1,850 ($22.40).

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €32.00 ($33.33) to €23.00 ($23.96). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £115 ($139.26) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 245 ($2.97) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from €15.50 ($16.15) to €13.00 ($13.54). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,590 ($31.36) to GBX 2,510 ($30.39).

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €66.00 ($68.75) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €102.00 ($106.25) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,780 ($45.77) to GBX 4,000 ($48.44).

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 580 ($7.02) to GBX 540 ($6.54).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($77.08) to €73.00 ($76.04). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €68.00 ($70.83) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from SEK 215 to SEK 150. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €15.00 ($15.63) to €13.00 ($13.54). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €192.00 ($200.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) was given a €23.00 ($23.96) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 430 ($5.21) to GBX 420 ($5.09).

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,400 ($16.95) to GBX 1,160 ($14.05).

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €42.50 ($44.27) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 950 ($11.50) to GBX 975 ($11.81).

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from €50.00 ($52.08) to €32.00 ($33.33). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €27.00 ($28.13) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €28.50 ($29.69) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €38.00 ($39.58) to €35.00 ($36.46). Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from €12.00 ($12.50) to €12.70 ($13.23). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,800 ($33.91) to GBX 2,690 ($32.57).

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 190 to SEK 185. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €27.00 ($28.13) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from SEK 130 to SEK 95. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.12) to GBX 210 ($2.54).

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £129 ($156.21) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €30.00 ($31.25) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC to $50.00.

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) was given a €35.30 ($36.77) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($7.63) to GBX 640 ($7.75).

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,235 ($27.06) to GBX 2,034 ($24.63).

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price trimmed by Monness Crespi & Hardt to $2,900.00.

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 700 ($8.48) to GBX 670 ($8.11).

Grainger (OTC:GRGTF) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 290 ($3.51) to GBX 272 ($3.29).

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,900 ($23.01) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 190 ($2.30).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €69.00 ($71.88) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €62.00 ($64.58) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from €64.00 ($66.67) to €62.00 ($64.58). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 33 ($0.40) to GBX 22 ($0.27).

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 525 ($6.36) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from SEK 120 to SEK 115. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €39.00 ($40.63) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €25.00 ($26.04) to €27.00 ($28.13). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €630.00 ($656.25) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $28.00.

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 9,000 ($108.99) to GBX 8,900 ($107.77).

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 830 ($10.05) to GBX 780 ($9.45).

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from €115.00 ($119.79) to €105.00 ($109.38). Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €7.25 ($7.55) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 320 ($3.88) to GBX 280 ($3.39).

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 106 to SEK 97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 275 ($3.33) to GBX 185 ($2.24).

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 165 ($2.00) to GBX 155 ($1.88).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €675.00 ($703.13) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC to $75.00.

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$3.00.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. to $392.00.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from €11.60 ($12.08) to €10.40 ($10.83). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,350 ($40.57) to GBX 3,800 ($46.02).

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 82.00 to 71.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC to $185.00.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 7,850 ($95.06) to GBX 6,200 ($75.08).

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.10 ($2.19) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.53 ($2.64) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC to $60.00.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from €45.50 ($47.40) to €45.00 ($46.88). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €25.00 ($26.04) to €24.00 ($25.00). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 160 ($1.94) to GBX 140 ($1.70).

Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,600 ($19.38) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 826 ($10.00) to GBX 835 ($10.11).

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €80.00 ($83.33) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €215.00 ($223.96) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €240.00 ($250.00) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,730 ($69.39) to GBX 5,420 ($65.63).

Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from €1.65 ($1.72) to €1.45 ($1.51). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$34.00.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €110.00 ($114.58) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €125.00 ($130.21) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €105.00 ($109.38) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from 190.00 to 180.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,545 ($18.71) to GBX 1,300 ($15.74).

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC to $150.00.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from €67.00 ($69.79) to €66.00 ($68.75). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,650 ($19.98) to GBX 1,630 ($19.74).

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €165.00 ($171.88) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €650.00 ($677.08) to €518.00 ($539.58). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €43.00 ($44.79) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from €16.00 ($16.67) to €12.00 ($12.50). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$47.00.

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from 164.00 to 157.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €17.00 ($17.71) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 160 to SEK 161. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 100 to CHF 90. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from €30.00 ($31.25) to €22.00 ($22.92). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.57).

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 260 ($3.15) to GBX 220 ($2.66).

VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from €250.00 ($260.42) to €187.00 ($194.79). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. to $200.00.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from €53.00 ($55.21) to €42.00 ($43.75). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 145 ($1.76) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 800 ($9.69) to GBX 640 ($7.75).

