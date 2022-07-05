Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.72

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.72 and last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.21.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $1,508,465.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,515.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,063,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,811 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 422.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 39.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 58,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

