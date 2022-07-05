Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Shares Down 8.9%

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) fell 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.26. 18,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,569,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RFP. TD Securities lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Resolute Forest Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.77.

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 11.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFP. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.