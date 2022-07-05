ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Up 26.9% in June

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the May 31st total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

RETO stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $3.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) by 147.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,347 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.81% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

