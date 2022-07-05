Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $70.80

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70.80 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.88), with a volume of 54838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.60 ($0.93).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 100.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 109.26. The company has a market capitalization of £226.11 million and a P/E ratio of -9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61.

About Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB)

Revolution Beauty Group plc operates in the beauty and personal care business. It provides make up, skincare, and haircare products under various brands. The company sells its products through e-commerce operations, as well as physical and digital retailers through wholesale relationships. It has a retail footprint of c.15,000 doors across retail chains in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally.

