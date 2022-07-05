Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.06 and last traded at $28.92. Approximately 47,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,201,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.27.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 66,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $3,496,602.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,495,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,732,812.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 1,478.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.