Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RXEEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rexel from €28.00 ($29.17) to €25.00 ($26.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($26.04) to €24.00 ($25.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Rexel from €23.00 ($23.96) to €24.00 ($25.00) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of Rexel stock opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. Rexel has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $20.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7308 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Rexel’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

