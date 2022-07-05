Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) PT Lowered to GBX 5,420 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,730 ($69.39) to GBX 5,420 ($65.63) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RIO. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.18) to GBX 5,600 ($67.81) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.66) to GBX 5,800 ($70.23) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,853.40.
Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.14. 385,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,333,342. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.09. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.06 and a 12-month high of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
