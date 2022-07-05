RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 127,244 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter.
NYSE:RIV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.21. 1,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,561. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $18.75.
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV)
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.