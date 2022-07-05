RiverTree Advisors LLC Acquires 4,877 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXMT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Jonathan Lee Pollack acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.16 per share, for a total transaction of $353,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,107.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $35,924.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,149 shares of company stock worth $312,481. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BXMT traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $27.50. 7,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,022. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.22. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

