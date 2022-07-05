RiverTree Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

RiverTree Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 5.5% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.88% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,328,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,953 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 955,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,949,000 after acquiring an additional 483,522 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 699,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,198,000 after acquiring an additional 346,582 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 539,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 230,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 532,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,150,000 after acquiring an additional 104,253 shares during the last quarter.

SDVY stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,375. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $31.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%.

