Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC) Short Interest Update

Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 36,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 155,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RVAC stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. Riverview Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Get Riverview Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Riverview Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Riverview Acquisition by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 256,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Riverview Acquisition by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 762,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 230,100 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in Riverview Acquisition by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 35,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Riverview Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-focused enterprises comprising e-commerce, energy services and renewables, and insurance and financial services sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.