Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Up 22.9% in June

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,697,800 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 1,381,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,573,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on RHHBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group downgraded Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Roche by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 66,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter worth $4,648,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Roche by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 78,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Roche by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Roche by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

