Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.00

Shares of Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.00 and last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 24969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.27.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market cap of C$292.82 million and a PE ratio of -9.05.

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The mining company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

