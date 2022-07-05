Rocket Vault (RVF) Price Hits $0.0651 on Exchanges

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00137628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.47 or 0.00678434 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00088158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015625 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

