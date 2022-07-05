ROOBEE Achieves Market Cap of $3.19 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 5th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $449,750.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00011952 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00009120 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00216997 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000335 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,952,518 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

