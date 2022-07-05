Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF comprises 0.1% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URTH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 26,142 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 111,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $107.76 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $103.44 and a twelve month high of $136.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.47.

