Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from C$40.00 to C$34.00. The stock traded as low as C$24.59 and last traded at C$24.77, with a volume of 99539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.15.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Standpoint Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target (up previously from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.39.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.76.

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Russel Metals Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 21.23%.

Russel Metals Company Profile (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.