SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) were up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €6.50 ($6.77) and last traded at €6.34 ($6.60). Approximately 155,540 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 141,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.32 ($6.58).

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFQ shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €12.00 ($12.50) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.54) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Friday, March 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($16.67) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Friday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($15.63) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €16.00 ($16.67) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.99, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.57 million and a PE ratio of 7.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.15.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.