Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Short Interest Update

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,107,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after purchasing an additional 442,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 16.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after buying an additional 452,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 16.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,612,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 372,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 514.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 488,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SB traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,870. The company has a market capitalization of $434.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 26.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

About Safe Bulkers (Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.