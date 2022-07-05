SakeToken Price Tops $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (SAKE)

SakeToken (SAKE) traded 128% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last seven days, SakeToken has traded up 117.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SakeToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $446,251.52 and approximately $405,624.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SakeToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004936 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,268.55 or 1.00008521 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002519 BTC.

SakeToken Coin Profile

SakeToken (SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,278,606 coins and its circulating supply is 101,862,352 coins. The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

Buying and Selling SakeToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SakeToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SakeToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SakeToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SakeToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.