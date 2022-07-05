Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,806 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 1.7% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,805,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in Salesforce by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $490,439,000 after acquiring an additional 675,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,143 shares of company stock worth $19,180,490 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $165.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

