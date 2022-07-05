Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Short Interest Update

Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the May 31st total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Shares of Salona Global Medical Device stock remained flat at $$0.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. Salona Global Medical Device has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.30.

Get Salona Global Medical Device alerts:

Salona Global Medical Device Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salona Global Medical Device Corporation engages in the production and sale of medical devices and products in the United States. The company's medical devices are used for pain management, cold and hot therapy, transcutaneous electronic nerve stimulation, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, pulsed electromagnetic field technology, and ultrasound therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salona Global Medical Device Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salona Global Medical Device and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.