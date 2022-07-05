Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) has been given a €43.00 ($44.79) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 88.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SZG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.29) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.60 ($29.79) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.80 ($42.50) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($46.88) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.60 ($32.92) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of ETR:SZG traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €22.82 ($23.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €23.60 ($24.58) and a fifty-two week high of €48.76 ($50.79).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.