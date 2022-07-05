San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Shares Bought by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $14.70.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,096.01% and a net margin of 96.13%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.97%. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.