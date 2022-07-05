Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Stock Price Down 18.8%

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Rating) was down 18.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 104,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 67,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 21.03, a quick ratio of 20.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.75 million and a PE ratio of -3.27.

In related news, Director Ian Barrowman Smith purchased 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,127,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$169,050. Insiders purchased a total of 413,000 shares of company stock worth $61,770 over the last three months.

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Tirua copper-gold project covering an area of 282 square kilometers located in the Solomon Islands; and the Gold Rush project located in the Timmins Region of Ontario.

