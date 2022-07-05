Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.
SNY opened at $51.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.35. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $58.10.
Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
