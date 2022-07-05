Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.

SNY opened at $51.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.35. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $58.10.

Sanofi ( NYSE:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

