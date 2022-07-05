Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,199,000 after buying an additional 1,688,244 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after buying an additional 1,254,153 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after buying an additional 1,252,395 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,239,000 after buying an additional 1,007,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,470,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,556. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

