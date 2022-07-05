Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,782,000 after acquiring an additional 166,803 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after acquiring an additional 651,343 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,878,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,493,000 after acquiring an additional 267,404 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,525,000 after acquiring an additional 642,760 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.62. 28,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,013. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.54. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

