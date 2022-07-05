Scott Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after purchasing an additional 787,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.44. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.