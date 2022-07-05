Scott Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 9.2% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $196.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

