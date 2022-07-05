Scott Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 413.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average is $69.23. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

