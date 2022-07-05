Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Short Interest Down 21.1% in June

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN SEB traded down $43.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3,810.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Seaboard has a 52 week low of $3,535.57 and a 52 week high of $4,400.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.31.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $89.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.35%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 10.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

