Secret (SCRT) Price Hits $0.96 on Major Exchanges

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00004673 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $156.88 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

