Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,380,000 after acquiring an additional 57,320 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.79.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.52. 10,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.77 and its 200 day moving average is $271.72.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.